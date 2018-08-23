Hawaii Braces as Hurricane Lane Threatens

The Hawaii National Guard and active-duty military personnel are standing by in case they are needed as Hurricane Lane approaches the island state, National Guard Bureau officials said here today.

As the Category 4 storm approaches, Hawaii Gov. David Ige is telling state residents to take the storm seriously.

The Navy has moved ships from the state, and they will return after the storm passes, ready to help. Air Force and Navy aircraft have been evacuated or secured in hangars.

Ige has asked for dual-status command authority for troops in the state. A dual-status commander operates under both state and federal chains of command. In state status, the dual-status commander is subject to the orders of the governor and the state adjutant general. In federal status, the commander is a member of the federal chain of command, subject to the orders of the president, the defense secretary and the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Coordinating Efforts

Hawaii has activated its emergency operations center, and Hawaii National Guard planners are working there to coordinate personnel and resources efforts.

“The National Guard is ready to support local Hawaii authorities with search and rescue, debris removal and incident awareness and damage assessments,” National Guard Bureau officials said in a statement. “If the National Guard supports storm recovery efforts, the personnel will remain on duty as long as needed.”

The hurricane is packing 130 mph winds and could deliver more than 15 inches of rain. The outer bands of the storm have already begun dropping rain on the Big Island, and some areas have reported landslides, according to the National Weather Service.

