Defense Health Agency Announces Temporary Benefits Change for Hawaiian Beneficiaries Impacted by Hurricane Lane

The Defense Health Agency today announced beneficiaries affected by Hurricane Lane in Hawaii may see a physician in any location without a referral from their primary care physician, according to a DHA news release.

Beneficiaries who have or may need to evacuate will not be required to get a referral from their primary care physician to see a doctor in the community to which they will evacuate.

TRICARE is the military’s health benefit, which covers about 9.4 million active-duty and reserve-component service members and their families.

Beneficiaries should visit https://tricare.mil/disaster for more information and updates.