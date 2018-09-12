Face of Defense: Navy Computer Technician Trains New Marines, Sailors

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Somers, an information technology specialist, is part of an integrated Navy and Marine Corps team that helps keep nearly 250 computers running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Somers is a help desk technician for Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

“I train new Marines and sailors in computer troubleshooting as well as radio operations,” Somers said.

‘I Feel That My Work Makes A Difference’

“I feel that my work makes a difference because not only do I teach people how to do this job, I feel that people know they can come to me with confidence that I will get the job done.”

Now halfway through his one-year deployment, Somers said his hard work is paying off.

“I recently made Sailor of the Quarter and was selected to be in the color guard for the change of command ceremony in July,” Somers said. “Being a part of the color guard was challenging and it took a lot of time and patience to learn something completely new and out of my field. But it felt good to be selected for this role.”

After this deployment, Somers will return to the guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto and resume his duties as a radio operator and help desk technician.

“Information technology is a growing field in the world,” he said. “I plan on learning as much as I can during this deployment as well as working toward earning applicable certifications so that I can be prepared to pursue a career in the civilian sector when I complete my obligation with the military.”

Somers, who hails from Pacific, Missouri, is pursuing an associate’s degree in cyber security and the Enlisted Information Dominance Warfare Specialist pin. In his spare time he enjoys weightlifting and scuba diving.