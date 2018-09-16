Northern Command Provides DoD Hurricane Support Update

U.S. Northern Command provided an update last night as to the Defense Department support to Federal Emergency Management Agency along with state and local responders in the wake of Hurricane Florence’s landfall.

In a release, Northcom said DoD has assigned 13,470 personnel to support hurricane relief efforts. The specific numbers continue to change as individuals respond to the area, officials said. Northcom serves as the overall synchronizer of all DoD support to FEMA.