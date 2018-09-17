Medics Test Mental, Physical Endurance

Military and medical knowledge will be the proving ground for about 16 teams of soldiers competing in this year’s Army Best Medic Competition, Sept. 16-20 at Camp Bullis, Texas.

Senior Army medicine leaders say teams will be challenged in ways they haven’t been in previous competitions -- and the soldiers had better be ready to not only be physically exhausted at the end of the week, but mentally exhausted as well. This year’s competition will be very different from years past, officials said.

“We’ve made it more realistic,” said Army Master Sgt. Genora Jenkins, senior operations sergeant, G-3/5/7, Army Medical Department Center and School. “This competition will allow soldiers to test their capabilities and test what they may or may not know. It will allow for self-reflection.”

Train the Trainers

That kind of self-reflection and feedback is one of the key elements organizers are looking for to enhance the spirit of the competition, but also to take back to the overall medical force for training.

“All the competitors can come back after going through this competition and they’re exposed to these new challenges,” Jenkins said. “They can learn from this and take the experience back to their commands by sharing their feedback. And that feedback helps everyone across the board, giving them the tools to improve.”

In addition to the fact that the competition’s setup and logistics are different, is the fact that the whole competition fits into the Army’s shift of focus on winning battles in a multi-domain battlefield. This type of feedback is exactly what is needed to ensure Army medicine continues in its efforts toward an expeditionary medical force that can rapidly deploy when the nation calls.

“The results of this competition will identify where we have gaps throughout the spectrum,” said Sgt. Maj. Litt Moore, chief medical noncommissioned officer at the Army Medical Department Center and School’s Capability Development and Integration Directorate. “This will be an opportunity to get a better level on how we as an organization are preparing for the future.”

Streamlined Concept

In years past, the competition has been segmented, with each task standing on its own with its own theme. This year’s competition is scenario-based, resulting in a more streamlined concept.

“In the past, you had to go through the motions of medical application,” said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Buck O’Neal, command sergeant major at the Army Medical Department Center and School. “This year’s competition will test your knowledge in an actionable practice of medicine with immediate and recurring feedback.”

What that exactly meant was under wraps until the competition started. The two-soldier teams competed at their local units and regions, with the best teams advancing to the finals in Texas. While they went through scenarios at their local level, competitors were left in the dark about exactly what they could expect from this final test to ensure everyone was on an equal playing field when they arrived.

Not Just a Competition

O’Neal said that while this is an individual competition, the real results are the bonds forged between competitors, as well as establishing esprit de corps.

“When you bring in the best the Army has to offer, and you look across at each other and you know you’re competing against the best, there’s a level of respect and there’s a level of camaraderie that’s forever built,” O’Neal said. “When you see that individual five, 10 years down the road, that’s a common bond between you forever and an appreciation for what you’ve shared through this competition.”

Nearly 15,000 combat medics are enlisted in the Army -- the second largest military occupational specialty in the Army behind infantry. Competitors are not required to hold the combat medic speciality; anyone who has earned the Enlisted Field Medical Badge or the Combat Medical Badge can compete in Best Medic competition. After narrowing the field at the local and regional levels, the very best medic in the entire Army will be named on Sept. 20.

“Everyone will compete as a winner,” O’Neal said. “But only one team will earn the title Best Medic.”