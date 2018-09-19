USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Begins Operations in U.S. 6th Fleet

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has commenced operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to continue support to NATO allies, European and African partner nations, coalition partners, and U.S. national security interest in Europe and Africa.

The strike group initially deployed to the European theater April 11, and returned for an extended working port visit to its home port at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 21.

“We are thrilled to have the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group back in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and look forward to continuing to work with Rear Adm. Gene Black and his team as we conduct the full spectrum of maritime operations,” said Navy Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy.

“The strike group’s return also gives us the opportunity to operate and train with our NATO allies and regional partners,” she said, “which will enhance our interoperability and readiness as we work together to secure a safe and prosperous region for all.”

The strike group got underway Aug. 28, completing training exercises and carrier qualifications in the Atlantic, to include participating in dual-carrier operations with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and bilateral operations with the Royal Canadian Navy.

The strike group includes the flagship, USS Harry S. Truman, the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and guided missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 28: USS Arleigh Burke and USS Forrest Sherman. Other Harry S. Truman strike group assets operating in the region include the guided missile destroyers USS Bulkeley and USS Farragut.

Carrier Air Wing 1 squadrons aboard the USS Harry S. Truman include strike fighter squadrons 11, 21, 81 and 136; Electronic Attack Squadron 137; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 126; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.