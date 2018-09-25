Mattis, Malaysian Counterpart Reaffirm Defense Relationship

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad bin Sabu at the Pentagon yesterday to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Malaysia, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues. Mattis also thanked for the defense minister for Malaysia’s participation in the Tiger Strike, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, and Rim of the Pacific, she added.

“They also addressed ways to work more closely on maritime security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” she said.

Mattis thanked his counterpart for the visit and noted that the Defense Department looks forward to building a close partnership with Malaysia's new government, White said.