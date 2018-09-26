Mattis, Romania’s Defense Minister Agree to Continue Defense Cooperation

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Romanian Defense Minister Mihai Fifor today at the Pentagon to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Romania, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis thanked Fifor for his country's continued leadership in NATO and its contributions to the alliance’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Black Sea Security

“They agreed to continue defense cooperation and to promote security in the Black Sea region,” White said.

Mattis praised Fifor on Romania's military modernization efforts and their defense spending commitments to NATO, she said, and he noted that these efforts make Romania a model ally.