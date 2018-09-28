Mattis Plans Trip to Meet With French Leaders, Attend NATO Conference
WASHINGTON --
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis embarks Oct.1 on a trip that includes stops in France and Belgium, Pentagon officials announced today.
In Paris, Mattis will meet with key leaders to reaffirm the long-standing U.S.-French defense relationship and conduct bilateral meetings with senior leaders, officials said.
In Brussels, he will attend the final NATO defense ministers conference of 2018. Officials said he will meet with allied and partner nations Oct. 3-4 to reinforce the need for equitable burden sharing, discuss implementation plans for key NATO summit outcomes, and reinforce the U.S. commitment to the alliance.