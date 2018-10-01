Face of Defense: Marine Recruiter Brings Opportunities to Hometown Youth

Marine Corps Sgt. Edwin Carranza takes pride in recruiting new Marines from his hometown of San Luis, Arizona.

Carranza, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Station Phoenix, has been in the Marine Corps just over 7 years, completing one enlistment doing his primary duties as a communications Marine and a second enlistment as a canvassing recruiter.

“It was during the beginning of my second enlistment that I was selected to become a recruiter,” he said. “My first thought was I wanted to recruit out of my hometown.”

Carranza said he knew recruiting duty is difficult, and he wanted to ensure his family is taken care of.

“Recruiting in general is considered one of the toughest jobs in the Marine Corps because of the constant pressure to meet mission requirements,” Carranza said. “If I went to my hometown, I feel like I would be at an advantage as well as being able to help out my family. Since I would be working a lot I knew being close to family would make the transition more tolerable for my wife and daughter.”

Bringing Opportunities

But Carranza’s thoughts weren’t only on his family but also about those individuals whose lives he would impact by bringing them the opportunities the Marine Corps has to offer.

“I take great pride recruiting out of my own hometown of San Luis because other than college, which is difficult to pay for, the only options for young individuals is the call center I used to work at or working the fields, which is physically draining due to the intense heat,” Carranza said.

Recruiting duty also allows Marines like Carranza to influence the parents and influencers in their communities.

Carranza said, “I get to talk to parents and tell them the story of how the Marine Corps helped me out, and there comes a time while speaking to the applicant that they want to join the military not just because of the benefits but to be Marines. That's what makes me feel good at the end of the day.”