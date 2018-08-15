Media Availability En Route to Santiago with Secretary Mattis

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis

Editor’s note: This recording begins in progress

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JAMES N. MATTIS: We're in agreement, with an appreciation of the security situation in the region. There were no disagreements on the situation, the worsening situation in Venezuela.

And most of all, we focused on what can we do working together as they go through a very difficult economic time. And how do we work forward on the mil-to-mil relationship. So it went well. No -- no disagreements and both sides very open to a stronger military-to-military relationship with complete transparency so that there cannot be any doubt about what's going on, no -- nothing secret going on. It's all looking very good.

And we've got to get rolling here. So, sorry...

Q: Any -- any agreement? Did you sign any agreement, any kind of agreement?

SEC. MATTIS: Yes. We made agreements on a whole lot of issues that we'll move forward on, from education, and exchanges of information, of identification of needs. They're going to go through that sort of process.

So it was mostly about consultation, collaboration and defining what -- what we need to focus on. Now we'll go back and we'll start all the various action meetings and get it all underway.

Q: And the new role of the army in Argentina, did you talk about that?

SEC. MATTIS: It's -- it -- we would not have a role in that other than...

Q: Well, just...

SEC. MATTIS: ... where -- the training or something. But the training that's going on is the same training that was going on for 30 years before we came apart under political direction, when they were told to stop. But it's the same training on counter-narcotics, on intelligence collection in the waters, you know, maritime awareness, that sort of thing off the coast so they know it's happing.

Q: You mean -- you mean currently going on or future training?

SEC. MATTIS: It's that we are going to go back to the same kind of training we've always done between the militaries here, and we did with Argentina. And so, it's all back on track and it's all going in the right direction. There are economic realities that we will deal with. But overall, we're in very good shape.

Q: Do you offer any kind...

SEC. MATTIS: It could not have been...

Q: ... any kind of...

SEC. MATTIS: ... a more collaborative meeting.

Q: Can you speak a little bit about the Chinese -- Chinese base in the south Argentina?

SEC. MATTIS: It came up, yes, that it's a -- it's part of sovereign Argentina. And it came up.

Q: Sir, can you briefly address the -- the -- the president of Venezuela talking about the United States being responsible and his -- and his invitation to have U.S. aid? Can you -- can you talk -- can you confirm?

SEC. MATTIS: That -- that -- that's such a silly statement, it didn't even come up in our discussions. Everyone knows that they created their own problem there and we had no part in it. And the United States did not and nobody else did. They can look in the mirror for the problem, Mr. Maduro can.

Q: Do you offer any kind of a specific help for the G20?

SEC. MATTIS: Say that again?

Q: Do you offer any kind of specific help for the G20 summit?

SEC. MATTIS: Yes. Point by point, they asked for we will be able to support them as they have requested for -- with almost -- if -- if we have it, we can do it.

Q: Aircraft?

SEC. MATTIS: They did not ask for aircraft.

Q: But military...

SEC. MATTIS: You'll have to -- you'll have to ask them what they asked for. I defer to them...

Q: Yes. Yes, OK.

SEC. MATTIS: ... I -- defer -- let them explain what they asked for. But yes, we are going to support them on that. And -- and they were very, very pleased.

Q: So, I understand that a firm is going to search for the sub.

SEC. MATTIS: I heard that today.

Q: So did I. Did we help get them that firm, or is this an independent effort?

SEC. MATTIS: Did we...

Q: Help -- help like assist in getting that, or -- or ...

SEC. MATTIS: No, I -- I think that was a governmental contract, international, you know, international firm with that capability. And I understand an American firm won it, but I heard that today. I -- it's not something that Department of Defense would have had any role in. That's a commercial firm.

Q: So, I also heard that an American firm won it, and then I heard that it's owned by a Venezuelan, sir.

SEC. MATTIS: By who?

Q: A Venezuelan. I can't confirm that, do you know who owns that firm?

SEC. MATTIS: Yes, I don't -- I don't know any -- you know more than I do then. This isn't under DOD. I'd prefer not to comment until at least I know what it's all about.

Q: One last one, sir? You keep talking about space but today I heard that a State Department official was talking about a Russian satellite going rogue and potentially being a -- an offensive...

SEC. MATTIS: A Russian satellite, going rogue?

Q: ... Yes, an -- not going rogue, but acting...

SEC. MATTIS: Going off orbit or?

Q: Acting in an orbit that we -- we thought was -- was not normal and that -- that could potentially be a weapon used in space. Can you comment on that?

SEC. MATTIS: No, I -- I can't. You know, I just don't know what -- I don't know this issue. OK. Sorry it took me so long to get back here. Now I've got to get ready for another stop.

Q: Thank you.

Q: Thank you so much, sir.

SEC. MATTIS: Yes, sure. Thank you.