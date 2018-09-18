En Route to Macedonia Press Gaggle by Secretary Mattis

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis





SEC. MATTIS: But -- but thanks, again. We'll go on the record initially, OK? And then, we'll go off the record or whatever you want to do there.So you know we're en route to Macedonia. And this is my first visit there as Sec. Def. I'll be meeting with the Minister of Defense Sekerinska, and Prime Minister Zaev and President Ivanov. And I think they're going to be mostly just discussions about their way ahead.They're facing, as you know, a historic moment basically. And in the midst of these, one is simply to continue the consultations that we've had with Macedonia -- for my last 18 months that I've had. She -- Minister -- I know her by her first name, so I get -- her first name is Radmila, and so that's what I always call her. But Minister Sekerinska is probably one of the most articulate NATO ministers or -- or -- or partner nations' ministers in terms of the values -- the democratic values that we stand by.And I'm looking forward to some productive discussions with her, of course with the prime minister and as well with the -- the president. On the end of this month, it's I believe September 30th is when they will have the -- the -- they will cast ballots on the referendum. And that will either open the door towards NATO and E.U. membership body. And it really amplified the democratic values that we've seen them coming out of the situation they were in, as you know, for many decades.And then, basically they're -- they're just -- we're just looking at, how do they shape their own future? In other words, our Macedonian friends shape their future, not shaped by someone else. And Secretary General Stoltenberg, I just saw him -- I think it was Friday, it might have been Thursday -- in Washington. And I think, as he said it very well, that compromise is never easy.And they're having to compromise on some difficult issues politically. Because they have to do -- part of the referendum is the acceptance of what we call the Prespa, P-R-E-S-P-A, agreement with Greece. This has to do with their name. As you know, part of Greece, one of their provinces is named Macedonia. They see this because of the tensions, historic legacy tensions, as being a compromise for them about what -- what name they will use.So from our side, part of the reason I'm going there just to express our appreciation for what really becomes courageous leadership, because they could actually become at risk, again, it's a democracy. They can be voted out if they don't keep the -- the political passions of their countrymen, countrywomen.So I'm going to Skopje to listen to our Macedonian friends, first order of business. I look forward to them discussing the path ahead for what we call the Euro-Atlantic integration and how their citizens will exercise their sovereign decisions or sovereign rights in the future.And we see this referendum being one that allows them to express their sovereign political positions and not have any isolation or doors closed to them. This actually opens doors. Obviously still a decision whether or not they go through, but it opens options for them. That's why we consider it their sovereign voice.Let me talk about a couple other the things here. In Syria, the offensive that I told you was already started in terms of shaping the ground, getting forces in place, getting the logistics in place, reconnaissance, preparatoryfires is underway now as we anticipated for some months. It's hard fighting right now and we are winning, our -- our coalition allies, we're winning.The -- the first real concentration, village concentration is about halfway taken at this point. But that -- that -- I'm not predicting an eminent -- it's halfway taken. The fight goes on, tough fighting.Back here at home, just to give you an idea of what it looks like, I just thought -- I brought this out. Usually I just write some notes down to tell you. This is what the daily reporting has looked like for a couple days from NORTHCOM about everything going on in the -- in -- in the support to the -- the storm, those we've got , both FEMA on the national level, the governors and local people.I don't know what level of detail you want. Obviously, I've got every detail you can imagine. But right now, what we -- what the commander did was he surrounded the storm with fresh units outside what we considered to be the affected area. He surrounded it at sea; he's got ships at sea.By the way many of those ships are now coming back into Norfolk and all because it -- the port, it was not as hard hit. But two of the ships are specifically loaded -- loaded with relief supplies, medical supplies, helicopters, marines to move in on the coast if any place is isolated from the seaward side.One the landward side, we have right now probably about 13,500 troops between National Guard and federal who are committed to this. Also includes some Defense logistics people, these are the ones who can move large amounts of supplies on TRANSCOM aircraft that are right now standing by; C-17, if they're needed.So far, all we're getting are really -- they're able to -- between the Coast Guard and their own people, National Guard under state, they're able to do the search and rescue. We have search and rescue units ready. We have swift water boats, high-water vehicles ready. We thought we had 1,000 high-water vehicles. Turns out when you actually calculate what we have, it's about 1,150.But also, besides surrounding and moving troops from Fort Drum in New York, Fort Campbell into nearby bases -- Fort Bragg, for example, the big staging base -- they've also got what's called the second echelon. And these are people who are already on prepare-to-deploy orders, so they're ready to go.There'll be no -- if we need to call them forward to backfill the federal because right now, we have not committed anywhere near the number of troops we have ready. It -- it -- they're ready. But so far, they haven't all been needed.The challenge is that right now with all the water and the low-lying ground on the coast, the storm is moving excruciatingly slowly. And now it's going to start filling the rivers upstream. So downstream where those rivers empty into on the coast, it's actually going to worsen the flood conditions at least over the next couple days. Which is why, on the Waccamaw, the Black and the Pee Dee Rivers, we've got to very close watch.The Corps of Engineers is moving emergency generators in as the weather relents. The places that need them so far, we have more ready than we need, not by much, but we have enough. We have a shock absorber still.Oh, and we are moving some of the other forces into Fort Stewart, Georgia and Fort Jackson South Carolina, didn't dump them in right away because we didn't want them to be part of the damage and unable to react. So they'll move into those places soon.We do have in the Norfolk area and the Camp Lejeune area, the bases are basically open. The airfields are open. So the priority is putting the helos back in operation out of there, in the event they're needed.The National Guard's priorities are mostly under the state active duty, by the way. But it's evacuation right now, plus some search and rescue, a fair amount of support to sheltering and some logistics -- some more, mostly to first responders and to shelters.I guess the point I was making is we don't see yet that the -- the flooding has reached a critical level. It -- it's going to go higher, you know. We all can see that, so. We'll -- we'll continue putting in the temporary generators in because we're not assuming that they'll get it, that electricity's going to be back on real soon.You know, USS Kearsarge and Arlington have moved into position already it looks like. So -- oh, and shelters are -- are, in some cases, like to bringto Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, local authorities have asked for help. And we've got more than enough -- evacuated a family that the county couldn't get to, one from Onslow County in an Amphibious Assault Vehicle that could easily deal with this stuff.So basically that's what's going on. But -- and I get the reports throughout the day of commitment of more forces. I just file it away in the back of my mind so when they ask for additional forces, I know why they're asking for certain things.If they ask for something that's not on there, then I know something new has happened. So far, all the requirements were anticipated. So far, knock on wood. Anyway, so that's where we're at.Yes, go ahead, (inaudible).Q: Well, sir, one of -- one of the things you didn't mention when you were talking about Macedonia is Russia.SEC. MATTIS: Yes.Q: How does that factor into your trip? Because underlying this whole referendum is Russia, concern about disinformation.SEC. MATTIS: Yes.Q: How do you see that and how is that going to play into your talks?SEC. MATTIS: Yes, interesting question.I think you may be aware that Greece had to order two Russian diplomats out of Athens who were trying exactly what you're talking about, down in Greece. Greece is not a country that has looked for trouble with Russia. But they are also a democracy, the -- you know, the original democracy. And they don't -- like most of us -- we don't care to have Russia mucking around in our politics.So in Macedonia, I think the reason you saw Chancellor Merkel there, you've seen the secretary general of NATO there is to say this is a decision for our Macedonian friends. And however they go, you know that we're going to live by it. We're very content to. And we do not want to see Russia doing there what they've tried to do in so many other countries.So part of this is just to make certain that these people know, as they go into their referendum mode that they've got friends who are democracies that don't believe in that. We believe in exactly as Chancellor Merkel, secretary general put it. That people get to make up their own minds in this world.So that's part of what we're doing is representing that freedom of decision. Furthermore, we -- we will...Q: So we've -- we've -- we understand that there has been Russian activity in Macedonia...SEC. MATTIS: Oh, yes. Oh, yes.Q: And so, can you talk a little bit about what kind of Russian activity have you seen so far and how effective does it seem it's being?SEC. MATTIS: Yes, I -- I cannot tell you how effective the Russian, I would call them, influence operations have been. The Macedonian people, as you saw with the Greek people, if you want to see something that unites them, it's the sense that they want to make their own decisions. So I think that in the Information Age, especially with the ability to send in false information, we can never dismiss it as, you know, that it -- that it cannot have an effect. We don't -- we don't buy that at all.But at the same time, I'm optimistic that these people want to make up their own mind, make their own decisions. So you know, that's one of the reasons I want to go there is reinforce our confidence in them, whatever decision they make. We obviously believe that it's in their best interest to make one that opens doors of opportunity for them, for their choice. And that's what the referendum's all about.Q: Well, what have you seen the Russians doing that you are concerned...SEC. MATTIS: Yes, I don't -- I don't want to...Q: ... You don't want to talk about it?SEC. MATTIS: ... I don't want to go into too much there. If...Q: Can you give us a broad idea?SEC. MATTIS: ... if you hear that in more detail, I'll be willing to go into some of the same level of detail after (inaudible)...Q: Well, we've -- we understand -- we understand that they have been using money, planting money to -- to pro-Russian groups and individuals in order to...SEC. MATTIS: No doubt.Q: ... bolster the pro-Russian supporters, No -- you have no doubt that that's happening?SEC. MATTIS: That they have transferred money and they are also conducting broader influence campaigns.Q: Last time you said you were concerned about this influence.SEC. MATTIS: Concerned about?Q: About this influence of -- of the Russians. Last time you spoke to us about it when you...SEC. MATTIS: Yes.Q: ... you said I am concerned.SEC. MATTIS: Of -- any time people start trying to twist the democratic -- the very processes of a democracy, the democratic processes, that is a reason for all democracies to be concerned. An attack on democratic values, democratic processes of one country obviously can affect the relations much more broadly than that. That's just the reality.So it is a concern and it's one that we are very unambiguous about. We ought to lead the Macedonian people, our friends there to make up their own mind. And if someone thinks they need to manipulate them from the outside -- for example, we go from NATO nations, the democracies, we say right up front and open press what we think. We're not passing money to people behind the scenes. We're not -- we're not putting together parties that we control or try to control.So yes, it's a concern. But -- but, I would say it's a concern where all democracies have to stand together. I'm not as concerned that the Macedonian people will be somehow tricked by this.Q: And can you speak about Syria? On that, I want to...Q: Can I ask one more on Macedonia first?Q: ... Sure, sure, sure.Q: Thank you. Mr. Secretary, how important is it that Macedonia do this vote so that they can be -- go into NATO? How important is their NATO membership?SEC. MATTIS: I think to the people whose lives can be changed by economic opportunity, by security among 29 -- would be 30 nations -- 30 democratic nations. I think it's very important that they have those options available.Q: Is that the message you'll take to the president?SEC. MATTIS: No doubt.Q: Can I ask a follow-up question on NATO?SEC. MATTIS: Yes.Q: Over the past few months and years, you've seen a -- within NATO there's been an internal sort of, not combustion -- but there's internal friction from Budapest to Ankara to Warsaw. Within NATO there seems to be a difference starting to be created in the ideology. Is that something that you're concerned about, whether it's from Hungary to Turkey to Poland?SEC. MATTIS: Yes, you know, NATO is a military alliance. It's a security agreement, commitment among democracies. Democracies are oftentimes -- they're very, what I call ruckus.You see arguments between political parties. You see legislatures trying to block prime ministers -- or parliaments trying to block prime ministers, legislatures trying to block presidents, presidents pushing back, things going to courts. That's the normal heave and ho of democracy.The economic issues, the political issues internal generally are of no interest to us. You'll see things that might even bring tensions between NATO allies. And then you'll look and see Spanish troops in Turkey helping to protect them as Turkey's troops are in Afghanistan on a -- on a military mission, and Italian troops are in both Turkey and Afghanistan while -- you see what I'm driving at?Q: Yes.SEC. MATTIS: And we all know there's been arguments between various countries; but, by and large, we are able to see the unity that you saw at the summit in terms of the growth in defense expenditures, in the agreement to go with a more ready military, the Four 30s. You saw the growth in non-American NATO and -- NATO partner troop commitment to Afghanistan. That's -- that's in the background, I realize, they could kind of make more headlines, you know, the -- the discontinuity.But we don't -- we just don't -- we don't focus there. And we accept that democracies in each country reflect their own cultures, their own political processes and, I mean, it's just -- it's just the way of the world. You know?Q: Yes, on Syria. You were speaking about this offensive on Syria. Did you already -- since you -- the coalition troop -- troops already seized half of the -- the town, did you make any prisoners?SEC. MATTIS: Prisoners?Q: Yes, I am speaking about -- thinking about...SEC. MATTIS: Yes, in Syria -- in the Syria fight?Q: ... Yes. Yes, some big -- big names?SEC. MATTIS: I -- I don't -- the reporting I have right now is still combat reporting. I -- we know about how many people are in the town. We know about how many we think our coalition has taken out. But I do not have word on any prisoners right now. There may be some, that's a level of reporting I -- it usually lags...Q: OK.SEC. MATTIS: ... coming in to me.Q: Well, but if they had found al-Baghdadi, you would know?SEC. MATTIS: If they had prisoners?Q: If they have found al-Baghdadi.Q: al-Baghdadi.SEC. MATTIS: Baghdad?Q: al-Baghdadi.Q: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi...SEC. MATTIS: Oh, him.Q: Yes.SEC. MATTIS: I was thinking of the city. I was thinking, wait a minute. (Laughter.)SEC. MATTIS: I don't think I got any prisoners at Baghdad, but I had to go back to it in my mind-- hey, man, do I have prisoners in Baghdad? Maybe Bagdad, California...Q: Yes, yes, yes.SEC. MATTIS: ... it's on Route 66. You ever been to the Bagdad Cafe? (Laughter.)SEC. MATTIS: You see a movie called...Q: Yes.SEC. MATTIS: ... The Hitcher? A terrible movie. Bagdad Cafe. If we had Baghdadi, I would know.Q: You would know.Q: And you would tell us?Q: You would tell us, right?SEC. MATTIS: Oh, yes. (Laughter)SEC. MATTIS: Heck yes. Yes. But you know, it -- it's becoming almost irrelevant obviously, because he lost his physical caliphate, you know.Q: Oh, it (inaudible)...SEC. MATTIS: Yes, we'd let you know. Go off the record?Q: Sure.Q: Yes.SEC. MATTIS: All right.